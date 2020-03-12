Mother charged in Lomira toddler's death

The mother of a 3-year-old boy found dead in a Lomira home has been criminally charged in his death.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the boy dead Friday night in the 700-block of Railroad St. An autopsy confirmed his death wasn't from natural causes.

Jamie Hildebrandt, 32, was arrested on a charge of child neglect resulting in death. She's being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

The child's father, Frank Pleester Jr., 33, was also taken into custody on a probation hold from the Department of Corrections, but he has not been charged in this case.

If Hildebrandt gets out on bond, she's not allowed to have contact with any children unless supervised by the county's Human Services and she's not allowed to be involved in the care of any children.

She'll be back in court for another hearing in one month.