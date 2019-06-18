Mother and daughter missing from Outagamie County

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a mother and daughter from the Dale area.

Jill Rousseau, 55, and her daughter, Jordan, 21, have not been seen since Sunday, June 16.

Jill and Jordan are believed to be driving a 2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch. It has a maroon top and tan bottom. The photo in the story shows a similar vehicle.

It has a Wisconsin license plate number 650-PPM.

"The husband and father of the two, Kelly Rousseau, is cooperating with investigators and is NOT believed to be involved with this disappearance," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information, contact Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick at 920-832-5279. You can also contact the Outagamie County Dispatch Center at 920-832-5500. The incident number is 19-026089.