Mother-Daughter celebrate milestone achievement together

A mother and daughter from Door County are celebrating a rare achievement.

They're both 2020 high school graduates, thanks to a promise fulfilled just in the nick of time.

Back in the year 2000, a required speech class during her sophomore year was the final straw for Melissa Lynch.

"And I wasn't one to get up in front of a group of people and do a speech, so I didn't pass that class and in order to graduate it would've been required, and just wasn't a big fan of going to school," recalls Lynch.

But it wasn't long before she wasn't a big fan of her decision to quit school.

"Within a few years I regretted dropping out," says Lynch.

Lynch says she quickly learned the limitations of looking for work without a high school diploma.

But that wasn't her only concern.

"The biggest thing was starting my family and I didn't want to be that mom who my kids were going to be like, but you didn't finish school, and I did end up hearing that," says Lynch with a chuckle.

Not only did her three children give her a hard time, but also her dad.

"Saying your daughter is going to get hers before you ever get yours and I made a promise that I will have mine by the time she gets hers," says Lynch.

With oldest daughter Haley a senior this year at Southern Door, Lynch knew it was now or never.

In February, with the blessing from her work, she started taking classes every Wednesday at NWTC.

And two weeks ago, she earned her High School Equivalency Diploma, leading to some great mother-daughter, cap and gown photos they'll remember forever.

"I think so because we actually did it together kind of, so it'll be a memory we can have and just looking back at the photos, that'll be nice," says daughter Haley Lynch.

"I'm very excited I finally did it and have it, there's so many more options now," says Melissa Lynch with a smile.