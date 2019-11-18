Mosquitoes: Summer's bane isn't dead yet

Think there are no more mosquitoes in the winter? You're only half right.

The males all died. That might sound horrible or it might seem like good news, but remember, it's the female that sucks blood for the nutrients to lay their eggs.

Some females do die after laying eggs in standing water during late autumn. The larvae will hatch in the spring.

Surviving females craftily hide out in hollow logs or rodent holes or animal dens. The cold-blooded insects enter a state of hibernation if their hiding spot gets too cold, and they can remain dormant for six months. They'll re-emerge in spring, ready to start the cycle of life -- and itching -- all over again.