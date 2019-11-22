Mosinee woman killed in crash in Waupaca County

A 59-year-old Mosinee woman was killed in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday night.

At 9:15 p.m., the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a crash on Highway 10 eastbound at Old 49 Road in the Town of Fremont.

The Sheriff's Office says the Mosinee woman was driving a car and pulled out from a stop sign on Old 49 Road. Her car was hit by a van traveling east on Highway 10.

The Mosinee woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waupaca County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver of the van, a 43-year-old Green Bay man, was not hurt. His passenger, a 30-year-old Green Bay man, was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.