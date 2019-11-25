UPDATE: Mosinee woman killed in Waupaca County crash identified

FREMONT, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office is identifying the 59-year-old Mosinee woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Nov. 21.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 10 at Old 49 Road in the town of Fremont.

Investigators said a car, driven by Gail Wirsbinski, pulled out from the stop sign on Old 49 Road and was hit by a van, driven by 43-year-old Todd Theroux of Green Bay, heading east on Highway 10. Theroux and his passenger were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

