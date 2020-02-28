More than 2,400 blankets donated during Blanketing Brown County event

People in our community will be warmer this winter thanks to the public's generosity.

More than 2,400 blankets were collected during the annual Blaketing Brown County Drive last month.

Those blankets will be delivered to more than 40 non-profit programs in the county.

Organizers say this is the eighth consecutive year they collected more than 2,000 blankets.

Since 2012, more than 19,000 blankets have been donated.

The drive is sponsored by Brown County United Way, as well as the Greater Green Bay Labor Council Community Services committee.