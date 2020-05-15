More than 2,000 test positive for COVID-19 in Brown County

More than 2,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brown County.

The Public Health Department announced 33 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 2,021.

Oneida Nation announced one additional case to bring the total to 23.

No additional deaths were announced Friday. Twenty-one COVID-19 patients have died in Brown County.

Data shows 40 patients are hospitalized. That's five fewer patients than announced Thursday.

The number of patients considered "out of isolation"--no longer showing symptoms and out of quarantine--remained at 363.

The county has tested 7,364 people at community sites at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Force Dr, and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S. Madison St.

The Resch Center tested 630 people Thursday. Casa Alba tested 628 people Thursday.

Testing for all people who live and work in Brown County is available until May 22. After that date, you will need to have at least one symptom (fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, chills, new loss of taste or smell) to get a test.

Testing is free.

CLICK HERE to register for testing.

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree has issued an extension of the Safer at Home order until May 20. The order continues restrictions on businesses where people gather in groups, including bars and restaurants.

State law says local health officers "may do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease; may forbid public gatherings when deemed necessary to control outbreaks or epidemics." CLICK HERE to read the state law giving authority to local health officers.

In a 4-3 vote, the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the statewide Safer at Home order, saying Department of Health Service Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm overstepped her authority by extending it to May 26.

The ruling does not say the contents of the order are unconstitutional, but justices struck it down due to the DHS secretary's lack of authority.

CLICK HERE for a guide to local Safer at Home extensions and guidelines.