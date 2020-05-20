More than 13,000 coronavirus cases confirmed after largest one-day jump

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin now has more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases. After a relatively quiet couple of days, state testing identified a record 528 new patients since Tuesday afternoon.
The state also received 6,591 test results, also a record. Eight percent of those came back positive, putting Wisconsin's coronavirus case count at 13,413. That's one of the highest percentages of positive results in the past two weeks, but well under the double-digit percentages at the beginning of May.
297 of the 528 new cases were tested in Milwaukee County.
Fourteen more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. That brings the death toll to 481. Currently, 3.5% of known cases were fatal, but that percentage has been falling.
Fifty-one more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. So far, 2,161 patients were hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 16% of cases.
There are 298 patients currently hospitalized, including 129 in ICU.
Fewer than 300 patients across the state were on mechanical ventilation Wednesday -- for all medical needs, not just COVID-19. Together, the state's hospitals have more than 1,200 ventilators on-hand.
7,371 patients, or 57%, are considered recovered. This means 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation was documented.
Brown County Public Health reported four more deaths of COVID-19 patients Wednesday (see related story). Brown County said the patients, who were in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, did not have underlying health conditions. One of the deaths is not counted in the state report and will likely be included in Thursday's numbers.
Thirty-three of Wisconsin's 72 counties reported additional cases and/or deaths in the past 24 hours:
County case numbers
Counties with additional cases are indicated in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,135 cases (+17) (29 deaths) (+3)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 60 cases (+2) (1 death)
Chippewa - 43 cases (+1)
Clark - 30 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Columbia - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 23 cases
Dane - 563 cases (+22) (26 deaths) (+1)
Dodge - 112 cases (+3) (1 death)
Door - 34 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 15 cases
Dunn - 20 cases
Eau Claire - 78 cases (+3)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 148 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
Forest - 11 cases (+2)
Grant - 78 cases (+3) (10 deaths)
Green - 49 cases (+3)
Green Lake - 11 cases
Iowa - 11 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 62 cases (2 deaths)
Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 889 cases (+23) (21 deaths) (+2)
Kewaunee - 31 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 47 cases
Lafayette - 17 cases (+1)
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 3 cases
Manitowoc - 26 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marathon - 35 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marinette - 28 cases (+3) (2 deaths)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 5,373 cases (+297) (265 deaths) (+5)
Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 31 cases (+1)
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 153 cases (+7) (5 deaths)
Ozaukee - 130 cases (+5) (11 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 26 cases (+4)
Polk - 7 cases (1 death) (+1)
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 1,061 cases (+54) (20 deaths) (+1)
Richland - 14 cases (3 deaths)
Rock - 452 cases (+14) (14 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 34 cases (+1)
Sheboygan - 73 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 52 cases (+4)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 11 cases
Vernon - 12 cases
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 296 cases (+9) (11 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 163 cases (+8) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 514 cases (+22) (24 deaths) (+1)
Waupaca - 19 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 7 cases
Winnebago - 134 cases (+8) (1 death)
Wood - 8 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 16 cases (+1)(2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 2 cases
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).