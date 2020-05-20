More than 13,000 coronavirus cases confirmed after largest one-day jump

Wisconsin now has more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases. After a relatively quiet couple of days, state testing identified a record 528 new patients since Tuesday afternoon.

The state also received 6,591 test results, also a record. Eight percent of those came back positive, putting Wisconsin's coronavirus case count at 13,413. That's one of the highest percentages of positive results in the past two weeks, but well under the double-digit percentages at the beginning of May.

297 of the 528 new cases were tested in Milwaukee County.

Fourteen more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. That brings the death toll to 481. Currently, 3.5% of known cases were fatal, but that percentage has been falling.

Fifty-one more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. So far, 2,161 patients were hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 16% of cases.

There are 298 patients currently hospitalized, including 129 in ICU.

Fewer than 300 patients across the state were on mechanical ventilation Wednesday -- for all medical needs, not just COVID-19. Together, the state's hospitals have more than 1,200 ventilators on-hand.

7,371 patients, or 57%, are considered recovered. This means 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation was documented.

Brown County Public Health reported four more deaths of COVID-19 patients Wednesday (see related story). Brown County said the patients, who were in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, did not have underlying health conditions. One of the deaths is not counted in the state report and will likely be included in Thursday's numbers.

Thirty-three of Wisconsin's 72 counties reported additional cases and/or deaths in the past 24 hours:

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,135 cases (+17) (29 deaths) (+3)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 60 cases (+2) (1 death)

Chippewa - 43 cases (+1)

Clark - 30 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 23 cases

Dane - 563 cases (+22) (26 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 112 cases (+3) (1 death)

Door - 34 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 15 cases

Dunn - 20 cases

Eau Claire - 78 cases (+3)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 148 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Forest - 11 cases (+2)

Grant - 78 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Green - 49 cases (+3)

Green Lake - 11 cases

Iowa - 11 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 62 cases (2 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 889 cases (+23) (21 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee - 31 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 47 cases

Lafayette - 17 cases (+1)

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 3 cases

Manitowoc - 26 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marathon - 35 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 28 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 5,373 cases (+297) (265 deaths) (+5)

Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 31 cases (+1)

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 153 cases (+7) (5 deaths)

Ozaukee - 130 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 26 cases (+4)

Polk - 7 cases (1 death) (+1)

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 1,061 cases (+54) (20 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 14 cases (3 deaths)

Rock - 452 cases (+14) (14 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 34 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 73 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 52 cases (+4)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 11 cases

Vernon - 12 cases

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 296 cases (+9) (11 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 163 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 514 cases (+22) (24 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 19 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 7 cases

Winnebago - 134 cases (+8) (1 death)

Wood - 8 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 16 cases (+1)(2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 2 cases

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

