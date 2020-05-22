More than 12,000 tested for COVID-19 at Brown County community sites

More than 12,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 at community testing sites in the Green Bay area.

Brown County Public Health announced Friday that 12,247 people had been tested between the Resch Center and Casa Alba Melanie. The sites have been open to people regardless of symptoms for over two weeks.

On Thursday, the Resch Center conducted 460 tests. Casa Alba tested 188 people.

Community testing wraps up Friday. The drive-up sites at the Resch Center and Casa Alba are open to the public through 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE to sign up for a free test at one of the community sites.

From now on, testing will be available to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 (headache, muscle aches, sore throat, shortness of breath, cough, fever, new loss of taste or smell) or through a physician's order. Local hospitals have drive-up testing for those who are eligible.

On Friday, Public Health Information Officer Claire Paprocki announced an 89-year-old woman from the 54162 ZIP Code had passed away. The woman is the 32nd COVID-19 patient to die in Brown County.

Overall, the county has recorded 2,188 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's 27 new cases from Thursday.

Oneida Nation has 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There was no increase from Thursday.

Paprocki says 28 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Brown County. That's four new hospitalizations from Thursday.

The county reports 760 people out of isolation. That means they are no longer having symptoms and they are no longer under quarantine. That's 11 additional recoveries from Thursday's numbers.

