More test kits needed before general public testing in Brown County

More tests are being administered throughout Brown County, but the county said everyone is not yet able to get one.

"You would still need a doctor's order or physicians order in order to be tested," Claire Paprocki of the Brown County Health Department said.

Paprocki said the county wants to offer testing to everyone in the community, but opening a community-wide testing site is not easy.

"That's always been our long-term goal, and we will continue to work toward that goal," said Paprocki. "We need help from the DHS and CDC, so we will continue to put in those requests. I don't have a timeline for you at this point, but we will continue to work toward that goal."

She said the county puts in requests for testing kits but they're not always approved.

"We would probably need a significant amount more than we were currently giving from DHS to be able to perform community wide testing," Paprocki.

Right now they haven't received enough to open a general-public testing site.

Gov. Tony Evers just sent 2,500 tests to the county which are being used on a very specific population of workers.

Paprocki said the best advice for the general public right now is to still practice social distancing and wear masks when they leave their home, even with better weather arriving this weekend.