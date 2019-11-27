More local hunters have CWD on their radar

Halfway through this year's gun deer season, it's become clear more and more hunters in Northeast Wisconsin have Chronic Wasting Disease on their radar.

And the DNR is applauding the measures hunters are taking to prevent the spread of CWD.

While Northeast Wisconsin remains the most distant location in the state from the confirmation of CWD in a wild deer, more hunters are using self-service kiosks for free testing of their deer.

"In Green Bay over the past three years we've just seen the voluntary interest in sampling about double every year to where we'll certainly have over 100 deer provided right here at the Green Bay office by the time the season is over this year," says Jeff Pritzl, DNR District Wildlife Biologist.

And with two dozen CWD dumpster locations around the region, DNR staff is pleased by the number of deer carcasses turning up in them so far, rather than being dumped on the landscape, which could lead to an incidental exposure of the disease.

"And it's been nice to see that people are recognizing this is what they're for, and it's both the CWD management aspect of it, but people are also recognizing this is just a great litter management," says Pritzl.

Next fall, Northeast Wisconsin will be the focus of extensive CWD testing, with the goal of 300 samples per county.

Based on what's he's seeing this year, Pritzl expects that goal to be easily met.

"It has been good to see people in Northeast Wisconsin embrace the idea and the concept even though it's not at their doorstep. I would love for the hunters of Northeast Wisconsin to continue to be able to take for granted that the deer that they're dealing with and investing the time in butchering is time well spent and they're not going to have any issues, and we want to keep it that way," says Pritzl.