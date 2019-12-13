More law enforcement on patrol ahead of holiday traffic

Law enforcement wants to make sure you're safe during holiday travel.

Starting Friday, Dec. 13, you'll see more officers on the road for the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. The special enforcement runs through New Year's Day.

The campaign includes stepped up patrols along with public education and outreach to deter impaired driving.

Officers encourage drivers to make sure they find a safe ride home if they're drinking while celebrating. And, of course, call 911 if you suspect a driver is drunk or high.

Last year, 130 deaths and 3,000 injuries were the result of driving under the influence, and there were 23,000 OWI convictions.