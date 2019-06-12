More colleges and universities not requiring ACT or SAT scores for admission

Another Wisconsin university has decided not to require applicants to submit an ACT or SAT test score.

Marquette University in Milwaukee is the latest school to make submitting either test score optional.

University spokespeople say they look at what classes a student is taking in high school versus how well they do on a test.

Despite this growing trend among colleges, those at the Appleton Learning and Tutoring Center don't see the ACT or SAT test going away anytime soon.

“What we're doing when we're preparing a student for the ACT, we're preparing them for college level reading, college level math, science, English, writing, so on so forth,” said Hamid Almozaffar, founder of Appleton Learning and Tutoring Center.

Juniors at public high schools are required to take the ACT.

Studies have shown the test can be a disadvantage for low income or minority groups and tutors also recognize this.

“A student who can afford ACT prep or SAT prep typically comes from a better socioeconomic status, in that sense we try to even that out with pro bono work that we do,” said Almozaffar.

He says more work needs to be done on the public school level to help students achieve on the test, but more universities are looking at what classes students are taking.

“Test scores themselves, whether it's the ACT or SAT, have little additive predictive value in how a college student is going to succeed at your institution,” said Ken Anselment, Dean of Admission at Lawrence University in Appleton.

Lawrence made submitting ACT and SAT scores optional in 2006.

Anselment says more students than not still submit a test score.

“Every year, about three quarters of our students choose to submit their test scores with their applications, and every year about a quarter of students choose not to.”

Regardless there's about 3,500 applicants each year to the university and Anselment sees the trend continuing.

“I think we're going to see more and more schools really question why they are requiring the ACT or SAT and weather they can proceed without it,” said Anselment.

According to ACT.org, students in Wisconsin who took the ACT in 2018 averaged a 20.5 on the test.

Nationally, 55 percent of 2018 graduated took the ACT with an average composite score of 20.8.

