More charges filed against Sheboygan Falls man in hidden video case

More charges have been filed against a Sheboygan County man accused of taking upskirt videos of girls and women, and videos of his co-workers in the shower.

An amended criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News charges David L. Earley with 15 counts.

Ten additional victims have been identified since our initial report detailing accusations against Earley, 48.

On May 30, an employee at a retail store told police a man suspected of taking pictures with a hidden camera was back in their store. They say Earley was using a camera hidden in a shoulder bag, and would hold it low to the floor when he stood near a woman and school-age girls wearing skirts.

When police questioned Earley, he told investigators that he was "attracted to young girls," according to the complaint.

A search warrant was executed at Earley's home. Officers seized a computer and found on the hard drive videos of women in a shower room and a nursing room. One of the victims was pumping milk. Investigators determined those images were taken with hidden cameras at Earley's workplace. Upskirt videos were also located.

At this point, officers were able to identify five victims from those videos. Five counts were filed against Earley.

Officers continued to work to identify victims from the upskirting videos and shower videos. They found 10 more victims--seven of Earley's co-workers and three interns at his place of employment.

The complaint says Earley wrote several letters to the victims. In one letter he wrote, "I am sorry I violated your privacy. I intended you no harm, and was only trying to satisfy my own perversions. Please know that I never attempted to post or publicize any of the videos that I had taken, the videos were only viewed by myself."

Earley is charged with nine counts of Invasion of Privacy. He's charged with six counts of Capture an Intimate Representation Without Consent.

Earley posted bond. No future court appearance is listed on online court records.

Prosecutors did not identify Earley's place of employment as they do not suspect he filmed members of the public there.