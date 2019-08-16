More cash found left at Austin's Grocery

If you shop at Austin's Grocery in Allouez, just outside Green Bay, check your pockets for holes.

The grocery store posted on social media Friday that it found another wad of cash dropped on the floor.

It's hoping the rightful owner will call to claim it.

This is the third time in two months a wayward sum of cash was found inside Austin's (see related story).

The store says after reviewing security video, they believe a large sum of cash left in the story on July 12 belongs to a woman with blonde hair who's in her 20s or 30s.

The store hasn't offered specifics about the second incident.

Austin's says the amounts of those lost wads of cash are pretty high.

People who think the money is there are encouraged to call the store.

If the owners aren't found, Austin's says the money will be donated.