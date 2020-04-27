More businesses allowed to open as governor loosens some Safer at Home restrictions

Gov. Tony Evers has announced "another turn of the dial" in allowing businesses to reopen in Wisconsin amid the coronavirus outbreak.

An emergency order signed Monday allows businesses considered non-essential to do curbside drop-off of goods and animals. That means dog groomers can reopen. Small engine repair shops and upholstery businesses will also be allowed to open.

The order also allows for boat, golf cart, kayak and ATV rentals.

Automatic and self-service car washes can operate.

The new order goes into effect Wednesday morning. CLICK HERE to view the order.

These businesses were initially closed under the governor's Safer at Home order that ordered non-essential businesses to close to help stop the spread of the virus.

The governor says these businesses cannot have contact with customers and must provide payment options online and over the phone.

“No one wants to reopen our economy as much as I do, and we're working to do everything we can to make sure we can do so as soon as we safely and responsibly can. That's why today we announced a new order that, coupled with our Safer at Home order that went into effect last week, turns the dial a notch by allowing non-essential businesses to do more than they were able to do before,” said Gov. Evers. “This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state.”

This order follows last week's loosening of restrictions when it comes to golf courses, public libraries, arts and crafts stores, and construction businesses.