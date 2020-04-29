More aggressive testing finds 231 new coronavirus cases; 8 more died

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second time in a week, the state received results of more than 3,000 coronavirus tests in one day.
There were 231 newly confirmed coronavirus cases.
That's just under 7% of the 3,326 test results, a decline of 1.61 percentage points from Tuesday's report. That's the lowest percentage of tests since we began keeping track 11 days ago to determine the progress towards lifting the Safer at Home order. The percentage of cases has shown a decline 5 of the past 7 days.
Eight more people died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 308.
Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced during a daily health briefing Wednesday that the state now has 50 public and private labs available to process 11,040 tests per day. That's closer, but the governor's goal is a capacity of 85,000 tests per week as one factor for lifting the Safer at Home order.
During the briefing, Gov. Tony Evers called on Republican leaders to drop their lawsuit against the extended executive order, saying removing restrictions would cost more lives.
"This virus has killed more than 300 of our friends and family members. Thousands more are sick," the governor said.
"We feel confident in what we're doing" rolling back the Safer at Home restrictions gradually, the governor said, and called on Republicans to work with him on bipartisan conversations and solutions.
Hospitalizations during treatment: 1,489 (23% of patients)
Currently hospitalized: 350
Receiving mechanical ventilation: 334
In intensive care: 121
Recovered: 3210 (49%)
Wisconsin Department of Health Services considers a patient recovered if 30 days have passed since they first showed symptoms or were diagnosed, or health care workers documented that the patient's symptoms have resolved or they're out of isolation.
Cases county-by-county
Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface text
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 6 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 971 cases (3 deaths)
Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 12 cases
Chippewa - 21 cases
Clark - 20 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 3 cases
Dane - 424 cases (22 deaths)
Dodge - 33 cases (1 death)
Door - 12 cases (1 death)
Douglas - 9 cases
Dunn - 9 cases
Eau Claire - 27 cases
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 69 cases (3 deaths)
Forest - 0 cases
Grant - 35 cases (6 deaths)
Green - 11 cases
Green Lake - 2 cases
Iowa - 7 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 45 cases
Juneau - 14 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 363 cases (11 deaths)
Kewaunee - 14 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 27 cases
Lafayette - 4 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 0 cases
Manitowoc - 11 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 7 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 1 case
Milwaukee - 2,815 cases (177 deaths)
Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 8 cases
Oneida - 6 cases
Outagamie - 54 cases (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 86 cases (9 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 10 cases
Polk - 4 cases
Portage - 5 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 317 cases (12 deaths)
Richland - 11 cases (2 deaths)
Rock - 183 cases (6 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 44 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 3 cases
Shawano - 10 cases
Sheboygan - 46 cases (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 13 cases
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 2 cases
Vernon - 1 case
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 156 cases (8 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 97 cases (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 329 cases (16 deaths)
Waupaca - 8 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 2 cases
Winnebago - 51 cases (1 death)
Wood - 2 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 0 cases
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 45 cases (8 deaths)
Menominee - 5 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 3 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).