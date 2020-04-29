More aggressive testing finds 231 new coronavirus cases; 8 more died

For the second time in a week, the state received results of more than 3,000 coronavirus tests in one day.

There were 231 newly confirmed coronavirus cases.

That's just under 7% of the 3,326 test results, a decline of 1.61 percentage points from Tuesday's report. That's the lowest percentage of tests since we began keeping track 11 days ago to determine the progress towards lifting the Safer at Home order. The percentage of cases has shown a decline 5 of the past 7 days.

Eight more people died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 308.

Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced during a daily health briefing Wednesday that the state now has 50 public and private labs available to process 11,040 tests per day. That's closer, but the governor's goal is a capacity of 85,000 tests per week as one factor for lifting the Safer at Home order.

During the briefing, Gov. Tony Evers called on Republican leaders to drop their lawsuit against the extended executive order, saying removing restrictions would cost more lives.

"This virus has killed more than 300 of our friends and family members. Thousands more are sick," the governor said.

"We feel confident in what we're doing" rolling back the Safer at Home restrictions gradually, the governor said, and called on Republicans to work with him on bipartisan conversations and solutions.

Hospitalizations during treatment: 1,489 (23% of patients)

Currently hospitalized: 350

Receiving mechanical ventilation: 334

In intensive care: 121

Recovered: 3210 (49%)

Wisconsin Department of Health Services considers a patient recovered if 30 days have passed since they first showed symptoms or were diagnosed, or health care workers documented that the patient's symptoms have resolved or they're out of isolation.

Cases county-by-county

Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface text

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 6 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 971 cases (3 deaths)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 12 cases

Chippewa - 21 cases

Clark - 20 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 27 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 3 cases

Dane - 424 cases (22 deaths)

Dodge - 33 cases (1 death)

Door - 12 cases (1 death)

Douglas - 9 cases

Dunn - 9 cases

Eau Claire - 27 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 69 cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 35 cases (6 deaths)

Green - 11 cases

Green Lake - 2 cases

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 45 cases

Juneau - 14 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 363 cases (11 deaths)

Kewaunee - 14 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 27 cases

Lafayette - 4 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 0 cases

Manitowoc - 11 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 17 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 7 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 2,815 cases (177 deaths)

Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 8 cases

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 54 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 86 cases (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 10 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 5 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 317 cases (12 deaths)

Richland - 11 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 183 cases (6 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 44 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 3 cases

Shawano - 10 cases

Sheboygan - 46 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 13 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 2 cases

Vernon - 1 case

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 156 cases (8 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 97 cases (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 329 cases (16 deaths)

Waupaca - 8 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 51 cases (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 0 cases

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 3 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 45 cases (8 deaths)

Menominee - 5 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: