More Wisconsin destinations ask visitors to stay away

Washington Island at the tip of Door County is taking steps to insulate itself from the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the island's ferry line website, a travel advisory has taken effect. The ferry will operate on a new schedule and restrict traffic to emergency and essential travel. Those riding the ferry are asked to stay in their vehicles while aboard.

Door County recently asked all seasonal residents and visitors to stay away from the peninsula county to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Shawano and Menominee counties in Wisconsin have now done the same, asking seasonal residents to stay in their permanent or winter homes.

People who have already traveled to their summer homes in those counties are asked to quarantine themselves.

The counties cite their limited health care infrastructure and the strain on their health care facilities if the coronavirus spreads.