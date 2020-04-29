More Brown County COVID-19 cases linked to outbreaks at meat packing facilities

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Brown County grew slightly Wednesday.

Brown County Public Health reported 968 confirmed cases. That's up from 913 cases reported Tuesday--an increase of 55.

Oneida Nation's confirmed cases remained unchanged at seven.

The county's death total remains at three. Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki said Wednesday that a patient who recently passed away was a 67-year-old man from the 54304 zip code. No other identifying information was released. The department could not say if the patient was an employee at one of the meat packaging companies with known outbreaks.

The county says confirmed cases among employees at Green Bay's JBS beef plant are at 262, up slightly from 255 cases reported Tuesday. There are 86 cases linked to the outbreak, up from 79 cases reported Tuesday. Linked cases are people who had close contact with infected employees and became sick.

American Foods Group in Green Bay has 170 confirmed cases, up from 145 on Tuesday, and 27 linked cases, up from seven on Tuesday.

Denmark-based sausage maker Salm Partners on Wednesday reported that 35 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The company arranged voluntary testing after 18 employees were diagnosed with COVID-19. The tests at two facilities found 17 more cases.

All Salm employees who were tested didn't show any symptoms of COVID-19, according to the company.

Paprocki discussed President Donald Trump's executive order that meat packaging facilities stay open under the Defense Production Act. The order classifies meat packing plants as critical infrastructure.

JBS voluntarily closed its Green Bay meat packing facility Sunday due to the outbreak there. When asked if JBS needs to reopen under the president's executive order, Paprocki told reporters to contact the company directly. She said JBS had not given the health department a date on which they were planning to reopen.

Paprocki says Brown County Corporation Counsel is working with local and federal partners to make sure meat packaging facilities are operating in accordance with OSHA and CDC guidance. Paprocki says there are no unsafe conditions at the meat plants in the area.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai discussed the situation with meat packaging plants on Action 2 News This Morning.

"Any time you have an outbreak in one of those congregant settings, whether it be a nursing home, or prison, or manufacturer where people are so close together and spending the day together, you're going to be concerned. And you want to make sure the right steps are being taken. Sometimes the right steps is closing it. Sometimes the right steps is actually screening everybody and testing more people. I understand the food chain supply concerns in all of this and the economics of it. I think if they're going to open or they're going to have to open, we need to make sure the right way of screening these individuals is being done. Their temperatures are being taken, the right questions are being asked. And if they screen positive in any of those situations, they are actually being tested right away, and more effectively quarantined. Because that's really how you prevent the outbreak. Closing the plant without quarantining those individuals, without telling them they have to stay home, obviously just takes those individuals out in the community. By putting them at work in a situation where maybe it's a little more controlled and you can educate them more directly, it might actually be successful long term," says Dr. Rai.

"The way the testing process went initially at the meat packaging plants is for symptomatic people. So basically, you're screened at the front door, or if you had symptoms you were told to get a virtual visit and get tested at one of the health care facilities. But you're screened in line, you have a temperature, answer 'yes' to any of the questions, you go to a different line and you get tested. So for right now, the testing philosophy for meat packaging and other areas have been really around testing the symptomatic."

Brown County Public Health says 37 people are currently hospitalized in Brown County.

There was a large leap in people who are out of isolation from Tuesday to Wednesday. On Tuesday, the county reported 35 people out of isolation. That number grew to 140 on Wednesday. "That's really good news," Paprocki said. "Out of isolation" means they are no longer showing symptoms and are no longer under quarantine. Paprocki attributes the increase to staffers catching up with the count.

