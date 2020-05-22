Moratorium on evictions ends Tuesday

An important deadline is approaching for people unable to pay rent during the pandemic.

The state order stopping evictions expires this Tuesday, May 26.

Landlords whose tenants have not been paying rent can file eviction notices.

"We will extend our hand as much as we can, but when you don't cooperate, we don't have any other choice but to do the eviction," Jerry Gulley, a landlord with 250 rental units in Racine County, said.

"They understand what's been going on in this situation, but they also know, too, that eventually stuff has to get paid," a man identified only as Deon, who lost his full-time job during the pandemic, said.

On Monday, Governor Evers announced a $25 million rent assistance program to help those in need.