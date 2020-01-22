Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77, agent says

(AP) - Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77.

Jones’s agent says he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionize British comedy.

Jones appeared in the troupe's TV series and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Life of Brian.”

