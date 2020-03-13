Monster Jam at Resch Center moved to August

The Resch Center is going to be a lot quieter on April 4 and 5.

Monster Jam is pushing back its monster truck rally at the Resch until August 22 and 23.

Monster Jam said it's making the move for "the health and safety of everyone attending our live events as well as our touring personnel," and in response to government calls to avoid having large groups.

Tickets to the April shows will be honored in August. Fans who want a refund have until June 1 to call 1-800-895-0071 or go to the Ticket Star box office at the Resch Center.