Monroe Road/County GV back open south of Highway 172

The Brown County Highway Department has reopened Monroe Road/County GV south of Highway 172 after flood waters receded.

The Intersection of 172 at Monroe Road/County GV was closed Wednesday because of high water. Neighbors along Monroe between Hoffman and Dickinson roads had been asked to evacuate around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Brown County Sheriff's officials also say the intersection of Sorth Huron Road and Eaton Road/County JJ has reopened.

They say Brown County highway crews are driving around the Bellevue, Ledgeview and Allouez areas to check out whether water has receded on some roads that were closed yesterday, including Ledgeview Road between Creamery Road and Jordan Road, and Bellevue Street between Allouez Avenue and Debra Lane.

Officials say as of 4:30 this morning, crews were still working to reopen the ramps from Highway 172 to Monroe Road/County GV.

“Because GV gets so much traffic off of the 172 ramps, we had to close those off ramps from 172 to GV. The on ramps are still open but the off ramps are closed,” said Brown County Public Works Director, Paul Fontecchio.

Neighbors like Tammy Guns, who live near Bower Creek, continue to see the water rise.

“We've been here 25 years and it seems like every year, it gets a little bit worse,” said Guns.

Bower Creek wraps around her house and she says this is the third time this year her yard has become part of the creek.

“Usually it doesn't take very long, within a couple of hours it will get like this again,” said Guns.

County officials are urging drivers to use caution and not drive through high water or around barricades.

“When we barricade off high water, it's for their safety. You can get into significant trouble very quickly and you don't know it. It's deceiving,” said Fontecchio.

Fontecchio says the county will continue to monitor water levels throughout the night.

