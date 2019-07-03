'Monfils 6': Michael Johnson released from prison

A fifth man convicted in the Monfils 6 murder case was released from prison Wednesday morning.

Michael Johnson, 71, walked out of Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center in Oneida a free man. He did not stop to talk with the Action 2 News crew at the prison.

Johnson's release comes about 24 hours after the release of co-defendant Rey Moore. CLICK HERE for coverages of Rey Moore's release.

In 1995, Johnson, Moore and four other men were sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Tom Monfils at a Green Bay paper facility. Prosecutors said they conspired to kill their co-worker as an act of revenge.

Johnson and Moore served 24 years of their sentence until the parole board granted their release.

THE MONFILS 6 CASE

It was 1992 when Tom Monfils' body was found in a pulp vat at the James River Mill in Green Bay. Investigators said Monfils had been beaten and a weight had been tied around his neck.

Three years later, police arrested suspects later dubbed the "Monfils 6." Keith Kutska, Michael Hirn, Rey Moore, Dale Basten, Michael Piaskowski, and Michael Johnson were charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

The prosecution said the men conspired to kill Monfils, who had heard co-worker Keith Kutska talk about stealing an electrical cord from the mill. It is alleged that Monfils reported it to police, but his anonymity was compromised when Keith Kutska obtained a tape of the call made by Monfils.

The prosecution accused Kutska and the other men of forming a group to take revenge on Monfils for reporting on Kutska.

Another co-worker told police that Kutska had confided in him all the details of the killing of Monfils.

All six men were convicted at jury trial and sentenced to life in prison.

The trial was one of the most high-profile events in Northeast Wisconsin in the past 30 years. Over time, opinions have shifted about their guilt in the death of Tom Monfils. Supporters believe the men were wrongly convicted. All six men have maintained their innocence.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Michael Piaskowski's conviction was overturned by an appeals court in 2001. The court ruled that there was not enough evidence to prove his involvement.

Dale Basten was granted parole in September 2017 due to his failing health. He died at age 77 in June.

In Dec. 2018, Michael Hirn was released from McNaughton Correctional Center in Lake Tomahawk.The 55-year-old was granted parole after 23 years in prison.

With the release of Moore and Johnson, that leaves only Keith Kutska behind bars in the Monfils 6 case.

Kutska has appealed his conviction up to the United States Supreme Court. In 2017, the high court denied his petition for a writ of certiorari, which is a document asking the high court to review the decision of a lower court.

Kutska, 68, had mounted his appeal based on what his attorneys claimed was new evidence in the case. The defense was granted an evidentiary hearing to present an argument that Tom Monfils killed himself.

A judge ruled there was not evidence to grant Kutska a new trial. His subsequent appeal was denied. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to take the case upholds the lower court's ruling.

Kutska is eligible for parole on May 1, 2021. That decision is up to the parole board.