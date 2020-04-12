Monday marks beginning of Tornado, Severe Weather Awareness week in Wisconsin

The annual Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin starts Monday, and officials are encouraging everyone to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season.

Officials say the event is a time for school administrators, safety officers and faculty to review severe weather safety procedures and participate in the statewide tornado drill.

The state averages 23 tornadoes each year, and last year, the NWS confirmed 28 tornadoes which touched down in the state.

A mock tornado watch will be issued for the state at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, and a mock warning will be issued at 1:45, with the drill ending at 2 p.m.

Another drill is scheduled the same day at 6:45 p.m. for anyone who needs to practice with families at home.

If there is severe weather that day, the drill will be postponed until Friday, April 17, however the drill will happen if there are cloudy, rainy, or scattered thunderstorms.

Tips for having a safety plan at home, at work, or when you're away:

-Move to a designated shelter, such as a basement, and get under a sturdy table or the stairs

- If a basement isn't available, move to a small interior room on the lowest floor and cover yourself with anything close at hand, such as towels, blankets, or pillows. If possible, get under a sturdy table, desk or counter, and put as many walls as possible between you and the storm.

-Stay away from windows.

- Anyone in mobile homes should leave the building and go to the designated storm shelter, or the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building.

- If you're outdoors, find shelter in a sturdy building. If you're unable to quickly walk to the shelter, get into a vehicle, buckle up, and drive to the closest sturdy shelter. If you run into flying debris while driving, you should pull over and park.

-If you're out and forced to pull over and park, there are two options as a last resort. You can either stay in the vehicle with the seat belt on and place your head below the windows, or, if you can safely get noticeable lower than the road, get out of the vehicle and lie in the area, covering your head with your hands.

- Do NOT seek shelter under an overpass.

Items to include in a disaster kit:

- A three day supply of water and food that won't spoil

- One change of clothing per person

- One blanket or sleeping bag per person

- A first aid kit, including prescription medicines

- A battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio

- Emergency tools, including a portable radio, flashlight, and plenty of extra batteries

- Special items for infant, elderly, or disabled family members

- Don't forget about your pets and their food and medicine

CLICK HERE for other ideas on what supplies to use in your kit.

Officials also recommend having a disaster plan for your family, as disaster can strike at anytime.

Plan details should include how will family members find each other, if you are separated, as well as what you would do if basic services such as water, gas, electricity, and phone, were cut off.

Officials say a disaster may force you or your family to evacuate your neighborhood, or confine you to your home.

CLICK HERE for additional details regarding severe weather, as well as Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.