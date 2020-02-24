Monday marks 1-year anniversary of 100+ vehicle pileup on I-41

Exactly one year ago, more than 100 vehicles crashed into each other on southbound I-41 in Neenah.

The massive crash, which happened on a Sunday, is believed by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office to be the largest traffic crash in state history.

Initially, it was reported that 131 vehicles crashed into each other during whiteout conditions that day, however on Monday - a year to the day of the crash - the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office stated their final report listed a total of 119 vehicles were involved

In addition, it was also initially reported there were 71 people injured, and again, a new post by the Sheriff's Office says 141 people reported injuries that day.

The crash killed one person, who was later identified as Andrew Schefelker, 30, a science teacher for middle and high school students in the Iola-Scandinavia School District.

Authorities added a cat and a dog were also killed during the incident.

The Sheriff's Office says dozens of firefighters, paramedics and EMTs made 20 vehicle extractions, and help came from seven law enforcement agencies, six ambulance companies, seven fire departments, five tow companies and many other public and private entities.

Dozens of damaged vehicles were taken to a yard waste drop-off site in the City of Neenah while the crash was investigated.

Authorities say more than 750 calls were made to 911 about the incident within a seven hour time span, saying in a normal eight hour period, about 200 calls are typically taken.

It wasn't until 3 a.m. - 16 hours after the incident started - that the highway was completely cleared.