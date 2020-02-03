Moms Demand Action hold vigil for gun violence survivors

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, every year more than 36,000 people in the United States are killed in acts of gun violence.

National Gun Violence Survivors Week is the first week in February.

To honor those and others who survived acts of gun violence, a handful of people gathered at Houdini Plaza in Appleton for a vigil.

"I actually identify as a gun violence survivor, in high school a classmate threatened to come in and blow them all away but he said he would save me for last because i was cute, and that always stuck with me," said Katie Olson, the leader of the Fox Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

It's acts like this and others in the Fox Valley area in the last year; such as the death of Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard and a Grand Chute teen accused of killing his grandparents, that have the group taking action.

"Let's have sane and sensible laws that protect everybody in this country and we need to do that now," said Connie Raether of Appleton.

Later this month, Moms Demand Action will lobby in Madison, advocating for two bills related to domestic violence.

"Right here in our state, our big agenda right now is to pass bills that will prevent domestic violence abusers from owning firearms," said Olson. "Right now federally that is the law. but statewide we don't have anything to enforce it."

One bill is in the assembly and the other is in the senate.

Moms Demand Action are also continuing to fight for red flag laws in Wisconsin, which Olson says could help those contemplating suicide.

"If someone, a farmer or a person of another profession, is going through a state of crisis; their loved one or law enforcement should be able to temporarily remove their firearms until they get the help they need so that suicide is not an option," said Olson.

National Gun Violence Survivor Week is the first week in February every year.