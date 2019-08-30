Mom warns others about inappropriate app found on child’s phone

One Jefferson County mother was horrified by what she found on her child’s phone.

Kristen Strickland thought an app on her child's phone was innocent fun until she took a closer look. (Source: App Store)

She says a seemingly innocent-looking app was anything but. And now, she wants to warn parents.

Kristen Strickland said, like every teenager, her kids are always on their phones.

She said they’re good kids, and in the past, she’s been guilty of not checking their devices all the time.

But now, that’s going to change.

Strickland says she found an app called Monkey on her child’s phone.

After thinking it was just a game, Strickland signed into the app giving the app access to her location, camera, photos, contacts, her age, her gender and her social media accounts.

Once she got in, she says the app allows you to video chat with other users.

Strickland said some of the users she saw looked underage, and some of the content was suggestive, inappropriate and provocative.

Strickland has since deleted the app and reported it to law enforcement.

“Predators are out there preying on our weaknesses. And our weaknesses as parents is that we have let social media take over watching our children,” said Strickland. “They are being exposed to things that we don’t know. And while we have our faces turned away, these predators have found a way in.”

We checked the app store and read some reviews for Monkey. There were reviews about cyber bullying, racist slurs, and other inappropriate content.

We went to the apps website. Monkey says, “We have a zero tolerance policy for cyberbullying and threats. We take extraordinary steps to keep our community safe.”

