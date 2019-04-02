Mom made up mall kidnapping story; charges to be dropped against Egyptian man, police say

A mother who claimed a man attempted to abduct her daughter at a West Virginia mall is facing charges because she admitted to police she made up the story.

A felony charge of attempted abduction against 54-year-old Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, of Alexandria, Egypt, is expected to be dropped later on Tuesday, WSAZ reports.

The woman reported the incident Monday evening at the mall and said she pulled out a gun to scare away the reported suspect. She recanted that story on Tuesday.

The woman told investigators she was shopping with her daughter in the Old Navy store a little after 6 p.m. when she said a man approached them and tried to pull her daughter away by the hair.

Copyright 2019 WSAZ via Gray Television Inc. All rights reserved.