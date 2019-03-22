Mom and kids escape house fire in New London

A woman and her three children safely escaped a house fire in New London.

On March 21, the New London Fire Department was called to a fire at 1009 South Mill Street. The caller had seen flames and smoke at the home.

Firefighters arrived to find the home's kitchen in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, but smoke and heat damage spread throughout the home.

A woman and her three children escaped without injury.

The woman told firefighters that she was cooking in the kitchen when grease sparked a fire. She said the fire quickly got out of control.

New London Police contacted the American Red Cross to assist the family with finding a hotel.

The fire broke out at about 9:48 p.m.

