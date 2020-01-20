Mock snowmobile crash provides training in Fond du Lac Co.

A local snowmobile club puts firefighters to the test Monday night with a mock crash in Fond du Lac County.

It's all part of International Snowmobile Safety and Awareness Week.

While it looks like a real snowmobile accident, it's actually a mock drill being held by the Lamartine Volunteer Fire Department, and a few others that normally provide mutual aide.

The victim is the president of one of the local clubs who's hoping to draw attention to the issue.

"I think that we're heading into the peak season of snowmobiling as you look at, especially down here south of the snow line, as we call it. The trails are open in a lot of these southern counties and there's more people on the trails, just getting fresh out, it's kind of like new drivers in new snow," said Jeff Montsma, President of the Twin Oaks Snowmobile Club.

It's also a chance for the local fire department to test out a piece of new technology that could make it easier to find someone who makes a call for help.

Lamartine Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Joe Birschbach said, "We installed a new mobile data computer this past year and one of the things tonight, we're going to use is that, trying to locate this victim."

In Fond du Lac County the trails have been open since this past weekend.

While fire officials here say this is a scenario they train for, they luckily haven't had to respond to a real incident for some time.

However in Sheboygan County, Sunday night, a 34 year old West Bend man suffered serious injuries when the snowmobile he was driving hit a rock wall.

Authorities say speed was a factor.

Montsma said, "I think in a good year we always hope for zero, but that's why I think it's important to bring attention to the safety of it and having a lot of friends and family on sleds you know we got to keep everybody safe out there."