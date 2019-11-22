Missouri sheriff confirms it's recovered remains of both Diemel brothers

The sheriff's office of Caldwell County, Missouri, can now confirm it recovered the remains of both Diemel brothers, who disappeared while visiting a farm in Missouri earlier this year.

Nicholas Diemel's remains were recovered from a farm in Caldwell County, Missouri.

The remains of Justin Diemel were found in a livestock trailer sold to a rancher in Lincoln County, Nebraska.

The confirmations were made through dental records.

Late last week, a rancher near Hershey, Nebraska, notified authorities he found what looked like human remains in a trailer he recently purchased in Nebraska. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says there were remains that were "definitely human" along with personal items in a tub of dirt in the trailer.

Investigators from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Police flew to Nebraska to recover the remains.

Nick and Justin Diemel disappeared during a business trip to Missouri in July. The brothers owned Diemel Livestock in Bonduel and did business with Garland Nelson. They went to his farm to collect $250,000 for their cattle. Remains were found on Nelson's farm 10 days later during a search for the missing Shawano County men.

The Diemels' rental truck was found in a commuter parking lot miles away with the keys in the ignition. It was left running with the lights on. The truck's GPS information showed it was driven there from Nelson's farm, and authorities say Nelson admitted parking their truck there (