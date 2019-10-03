Mississippi woman missing in Green Bay

Green Bay police hope the public can tell them where Lashana Washington is.

Washington was last seen around noon on Wednesday, October 2. The 28-year-old woman from Mississippi was only in Green Bay for about three days to visit family when she disappeared.

She was trying to buy a bus ticket at the bus depot on University Avenue on Green Bay's east side but hasn't been seen or heard from since.

It's believed she has family around Ledgeview and Pulaski.

Washington is a black woman, 5'4" tall, 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Jordan hooded sweatshirt over a white T-shirt; blue jeans; and red, white and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information that can help find her is asked to call Green Bay Officer Miles Ganz at (920) 448-3208 or local authorities.