Missing woman found safe

Shawano County authorities say a missing woman was found safe shortly after she was reported missing late Saturday morning.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of a missing adult female in the Township of Red Springs at 11:23 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say she had walked away from her home, but was found about an hour later.

The Sheriff's Office says the woman was taken to Theda Clarke Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.