Two men, including sex offender, arrested after missing teen escapes

Two men are charged after a 17-year-old boy missing from Oshkosh was found safe in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire police arrested 25-year-old Tyler Brand and 36-year-old Khvyen Vhasenglu on Tuesday.

The boy said he met Brand online, then met him in person in Oshkosh on March 21. The victim said Brand held him for several days before they met Vhasenglu in Menasha.

The men said they were taking the boy to Menomonie in western Wisconsin. While they stopped in Eau Claire, the teen managed to escape and contact authorities.

Police say Brand is a registered sex offender.

Brand and Vhasenglu are each being held on $50,000 cash bonds.