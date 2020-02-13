Missing Manitowoc girl may still be in the area

A 16-year-old girl is missing from Manitowoc.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Arianna Bustamante was last seen on January 26.

Since her disappearance, she turned 16 years old on February 4.

Arianna is 5'5" and weighs 240 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and is biracial -- white and Hispanic.

The center says she might still be in the local area.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Manitowoc police at (920) 686-6500 or the center toll-free at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).