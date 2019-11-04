Missing Brown County woman sought, considered endangered

The Brown County Sheriff's Office wants to know if 52-year-old Peggy Cope is okay.

The Howard woman has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 2. The sheriff's office hopes someone knows where she is. They consider her an endangered missing person.

She was last seen at her home in the village of Howard at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Her husband reported her missing the next day. Her family and friends have not heard from her.

Cope is 5'3" tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder length brown hair.

She may be driving a red 2000 model Dodge Dakota with Wisconsin plate LX 9304.