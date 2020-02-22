Miss Amazing final showcase held in Green Bay

A national nonprofit works to make sure girls and women with disabilities gain confidence. Miss Amazing held its show in Green Bay - allowing participants to share their abilities with the public.

The nonprofit invites girls and women of all ages with disabilities to gather for a day of activities that build their self-confidence in a supportive environment.

“We celebrate their passions and their abilities on stage, we work on interviews, help them gain some of the life-skills like the interviews, being able to say an elevator pitch and quick talk about yourself, and really focusing on self-advocacy,” said Amy Behrend, co-director of the Miss Amazing Wisconsin chapter.

Lacie Hendrix and her mom Abby Baumgart have been involved in Miss Amazing for a few years now.

“We just kind of fell in love with the community and everything about this,” said Baumgart.

“You can just be yourself and let everybody know you’re okay with your disability,” said 11-year-old Lacie.

For the first time this year, the Miss Amazing show was held at Bay Port High School. The roughly 60 participants got a chance to introduce themselves to an audience filled with family and friends and showed off their talents. Those talents included singing, dancing, and gymnastics among others.

“I’m not a crier but this definitely makes me tear up,” said Baumgart. “Just watching not only Lacie but all the other girls out there really living their best life showing everybody who they are and having confidence and it can teach everybody a little bit of something.”

“They’re used to their daughter being excluded from things and so to find a place where they’re loved and embraced for who they are,” said Behrend. “It’s touching for anyone.”

For participants it’s a way to be themselves, and to make new friends.

“Everybody else might think you’re different but that still means you’re still a good person, and it also still means that you can do anything that you put your mind to,” said Lacie.

There are judges at the event who select a contestant from each age group to represent Wisconsin in the national Miss Amazing showcase.


