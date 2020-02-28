Mishicot bartender charged with sexual assault of customer

A Mishicot bartender has been charged with sexually assaulting a customer.

John E. Behrmann, 53, is charged with Second Degree Sexual Assault in Manitowoc County.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states the victim told Mishicot Police that she went to a bar in the 400 block of E. Main Street at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. She said she played dice with the bartender. She said they were the only people in the bar.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the woman woke up in her vehicle, parked in an unfamiliar driveway near Highway 310. She had no memory of how she got there.

The victim's husband said he had attempted to contact her multiple times because she never came home that night. At about 1:30 a.m., she sent her husband a text message saying she had been beaten by "4 guys" but she has no memory of sending that message.

Police went to the bar and confirmed that John Behrmann had been the only employee working the night of the alleged assault.

Surveillance video shows the woman entering the bar, drinking and playing dice with the bartender. At one point, Behrmann gives the woman a hug and a kiss.

Berhmann is shown serving the woman mixed drinks. She takes a sip of a third mix drink and a few minutes later her "demeanor appears to change," according to the criminal complaint. She's seen placing a leg up on the bar.

Later in the video, Berhmann is seen reaching over the bar and touching her arms and holding her hand.

The woman is seen taking a fourth shot and a sip of a mixed drink. "Her head drops down as if she was not able to hold it up," reads the complaint.

At about 1 a.m., the woman falls unconscious at the bar. The video shows Berhmann feeling the woman's breasts and fondling her under her shirt. He is also seen rubbing his pelvis on her. The video shows him kissing her on the lips and neck.

At about 1:24 a.m., the woman wakes up, grabs her purse and leaves.

At about 4 a.m., Behrmann closes the bar and leaves.

In an interview with police, Berhmann said he had been trying to wake her up and that she had "initiated everything." He denied drugging the woman's drink.

"Berhmann told me because of how she was passed out he was trying to get her to come to his house because she wanted him to have sex with her," reads an officer's statement in the complaint.

Berhmann stated that he "thought he was going to get lucky."

Berhmann was charged on Feb. 13. Cash bond was set at $20,000.