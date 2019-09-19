Mishicot adds vaping education to schools

The Mishicot School District is taking action against vaping.

It's working with Vape Educate LLC to integrate vape education in its schools.

A five-hour, online course will first be provided to 7th and 9th grade students. It will be introduced to all grade levels by next year.

The district says the course will also be an alternative to suspension for students who are caught vaping.

The move comes as lung illness linked to vaping rose again. There are 530 confirmed or probable cases of severe lung disease in 38 states. There are 48 confirmed cases in Wisconsin -- 10 more than last week -- and 13 likely cases.