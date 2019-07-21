Mishicot Fire Station opens reception center for people without power

The Red Cross will be running a Reception Center at the Mishicot Fire Station, 214 S Main St, Mishicot, with charging stations, snacks, and water starting at 2:30 p.m Sunday.

It will remain open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m thereafter until power is restored or there is no longer a need. Anyone needing to plug-in or charge a device is welcome.

A large number of residents in Manitowoc County remain without power since Saturday morning’s storms and WPS says it may take multiple days to restore power to every customer.