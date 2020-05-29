Miracle League of Green Bay cancels season

The Miracle League of Green Bay is canceling its season, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the league said the risks posed by COVID-19 significantly outweigh the benefits for the players and their families.

Since 2006, the Miracle League has given hundreds of kids the chance to play baseball regardless of their capabilities.

If you already paid for registration, the Miracle League will contact you in the next few weeks to arrange a refund. You'll also have the option to move that registration to next year.

