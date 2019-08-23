Mira and Christian reunited: A bond that's stronger than bone

A Howard girl and a German man are proving that the definition of family goes beyond blood. Mira Erdmann and Christian Werth have an unbreakable bond held together by bone marrow.

The Erdmanns and the Werths. (WBAY Photo)

In 2011, Mira underwent a bone marrow transplant for a rare auto-immune disease. Christian Werth was the donor.

Mira and Christian first met in 2014 and formed a remarkable friendship.

The Werths have once again traveled from Germany to Wisconsin for a visit. They invited Action 2 News to be part of the reunion.

"My favorite part is hanging out with the Erdmanns because it fits like family, you know," says Christian Werth. "We traveled here. We came up north. Everybody was there and it was like we were never gone. It was like we saw them the last time a week ago or something."

It's been three years since Christian has seen Mira and the Erdmanns. But time has no impact on the strength of their relationship.

Sue Erdmann is Mira's grandmother. She calls Christian "an angel."

"It's been just a little bit of heaven," says Sue Erdmann, "And such a reminder of what this man did for our family."

Christian was the only person in the bone marrow registry who was a perfect match for Mira.

"It's like Wayne and I had three boys and now I have four. And he's like another son to me," says Sue Erdmann.

Mira is about to turn 11 years old. She'll soon start the 5th grade.

The Erdmanns do not take their time together for granted. It was not long ago that the family was told Mira had a chance of survival less than five percent.

Mira's father, Brett Erdmann, told us about a conversation he had with Christian that has come full circle. "When we first met him, when we talked, and I said, 'I can't thank you enough.' What do you say? 'But you don't have any kids.' Because at the time he didn't. And I said, 'hopefully some day you will and then you'll fully understand.' And he brought that up. He said, 'I remember you saying that and now with Emilia, it changes everything.'"

Christians's daughter, Emilia, is 4 years old. Emilia and Mira are like sisters.

"It's been really fun. We did a lot of cool things like Bay Beach and then we went to the cabin and Emilia was dirt biking," says Mira.

These moments together give them more reason to encourage others to join the Bone Marrow Registry.

"Christian told me that it is such a gift that we have given him to be part of our lives," says Sue Erdmann. "And he said if we were to get a call, in a minute, he would do it again."

To learn how to donate bone marrow, visit the website https://bethematch.org/