Minnesota man arrested in Marinette County after stolen vehicle chase

A Minnesota man was arrested in Marinette County after a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Dieter Sobtebier, 37, was wanted on warrants for drug charges in Minnesota.

At about 9:23 p.m., the Marinette County Sheriff's Office received a report that Forest County deputies were chasing a pickup truck stolen from Tomahawk in Oneida County.

The chase entered Marinette County on Highway 8 and continued north. The vehicle was stopped in the Town of Niagara.

The Sheriff's Office says Sobtebier was uncooperative. Officers were concerned he had armed himself. The truck's owner had left a pistol in the door of the truck.

Eventually, Sobtebier was taken into custody without incident. He was transported back to Oneida County where the truck had been stolen.

No one was hurt in the chase.

