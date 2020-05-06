Mini-golf courses reopen then close amid pandemic and confusion

Owners of miniature golf courses are frustrated and confused after opening for the season and swiftly being ordered to close.

(PxHere)

When Governor Evers lifted restrictions allowing golf courses to open, Dennis Korpan counted his blessings.

"We're golf. We're 18 holes just like a golf course is. I didn't even think there would be any problem."

Last Friday, Sweets & Eats and Par-Tee Mini Golf in Suamico opened for the season and proved to be an instant attraction.

"We were open this weekend. We had a fantastic response from the community, families coming out, thanking us," Korpan said.

Sunday afternoon, though, Korpan had two unexpected visitors. Brown County sheriff's deputies said they received a call that the business was open illegally. Korpan says the deputies were kind and he felt bad.

"We took all the precautions that needed to be taken, of sanitation and those kinds of things. Even the officer said, 'I'm going to note in my records here that everything is proper.' He told me they didn't want to shut this down but they're forced to," Korpan said.

The owner of Bay Beach Mini-Golf in Green Bay has the same frustration.

After calling the Brown County Health Department last week and receiving permission to open his miniature golf course, Larry Stange says he spent thousands of dollars on supplies and modifications to make the course safer during this coronavirus pandemic.

Then, he received a call Tuesday from the health department.

"It felt literally like somebody punched you in the gut really bad. I was just absolutely devastated. How could this happen?"

According to Stange, the health department told him it had made a mistake and he had to close. After just two days of business, the course is silent again.

"We need to have some kind of structure, especially in a government agency to take accountabilty," Stange said.

In a conference call Wednesday afternoon, the Brown County Public Health Department referred to the situation as an unfortunate misunderstanding. The deputies and the health department both pointed to language in the governor's order that states miniature golf and driving ranges must remain closed.

"I know there was a lot of frustration involved in that situation, but when you call the general intake line, no one who is answering those questions has the authority to tell somebody that they're able to open or not open," Claire Paprocki, Brown County Public Health's public information officer, said.

Korpan says he's left messages with the governor's office and lawmakers but hasn't heard a word from them.

The owners say the clock is ticking on their seasonal business.

"I think people need to start looking at how businesses are truly suffering. When you're in the group that is at home with pensions and paychecks life is good, you still get your pension, you still get your paycheck, you get to sit home all day long, maybe getting sick of the kids, but it's extended vacation time right now. You have to start thinking how everyone else is hurting," Korpan said.

"Brown County Health Department, please give us your answer. Are we safer than the grocery stores where you get your groceries where they've been handled? Are we safer than the golf courses? Because you gave me the OK," Stange said.