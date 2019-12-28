Milwaukee police find vehicle, still seek suspect in hit-run

Milwaukee police have found the vehicle linked to the hit-and-run death of a woman on Christmas Eve but are still looking for the driver.

Thirty-six-year-old Jamie Hanson was walking her two chihuahuas shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bay View when a speeding vehicle drove up on the sidewalk and struck Hanson and the dogs.

Police reported finding the suspect vehicle on Friday but were still looking for the driver. Hanson was killed just blocks from her home.

She was a popular bartender at the Milwaukee Brat House downtown.

