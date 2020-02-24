Milwaukee police fatally shoot suspect

Police say Milwaukee officers shot and killed a man on the city's south side.

Officials say police responded to a call about shots fired about 1 a.m. Monday and learned there was a suspect on the scene with a gun.

The suspect attempted to run away and ignored the officers' commands. Police say officers chased the suspect and he confronted the officers with the gun and was shot.

Authorities say the suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene. He has not been identified.

Three officers were involved in the incident and were not injured. Greenfield police are leading an investigation into the fatal shooting.

