Milwaukee officer suffers minor gunshot wound during protest

A police officer suffered a minor gunshot wound when a protest in Milwaukee over the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis turned violent overnight, authorities said.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the 38-year-old officer was shot about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the 5th District police station on the city south’s side.

He was treated and released at a local hospital.

Police say at least three nearby businesses were vandalized and about 50 people were arrested.

Residents stepped in during the protest and helped put out a fire at a Walgreen’s in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood.

Crews were seen Saturday cleaning debris at businesses that had been vandalized and looted.

