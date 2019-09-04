Milwaukee offers Bucks' player $400K to settle police suit

Milwaukee city officials are offering Bucks guard Sterling Brown $400,000 to settle his lawsuit accusing police of using excessive force and targeting him because he's black when they confronted him over a parking violation.

The city's Common Council authorized the offer Wednesday during a closed session. Brown has 14 days to accept or decline it.

Brown's attorney didn't immediately comment, but he planned to address it at a news conference later Wednesday morning.

Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, 2018, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn't immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.



This story has been corrected to reflect that Brown's attorney's news conference was planned for Wednesday, not Monday.

